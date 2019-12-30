DUBAI: The final countdown to 2020 has begun, and everyone wants to know what everyone else is doing to ring in the New Year.

Lavish parties, cosy get-togethers, warm barbecues, overnight trips with friends and family – there’s much that is being talked about. But if there’s one thing that seems to top the agenda of UAE residents, it is the opportunity to watch the fireworks.

With spectacular fireworks shows being hosted at a number of locations, there are many options for them to choose from. And no matter where they originate, the dazzling lights in the sky can be seen far and wide, symbolising colour and infusing hope in the lives of the spectators.

Aurora Fernandez, 48, managerial executive, who has lived in the UAE for 25 years, said, “Fireworks bring awe and wonder in everyone’s hearts and they allows you to start the year with optimism and joy. The best part about watching fireworks is that you start the new year surrounded by so many people from different backgrounds and in that moment you can all share their happiness.”

For Aisha Sultan, 23, an art student, “Every year my family and I scout for a location that can give a great view of the Dubai skyline. We bring dinner and spend hours in that location waiting for midnight. Although we’re there to watch the fireworks, the best part of it is starting the New Year surrounded by our family.”

Similarly, Amir Lamer, 27, a journalist in Sharjah, said, “My new year is usually just spent with family. We barbeque together and create an exciting atmosphere for the younger kids. We like to spend our time together enjoying each other’s company. When midnight hits, we watch the fireworks and its great fun for the children. It’s difficult to go out during that night because there’s so much traffic, so we just bring the festivity to our own doorstep.”

Some residents prefer to watch the fireworks on television.

As Mahinaz Saad, 21, communications student, said, “Personally I love being surrounded by family and friends. I love watching the fireworks on TV. Fireworks are a symbol of celebration and happiness. When it comes to New Year’s, it’s all about new beginnings, improving yourself and setting goals for the next year.”

Top fireworks displays in the UAE

• The Burj Khalifa Dubai

• Global Village, Dubai

• The Atlantis, Dubai

• Burj Al Arab, Dubai

• Al Seef, Dubai

• La Mer, Dubai

• The Beac, Dubai

• Saadiyat Beach, Yas Marina and Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi

• Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah

• Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah where the emirate is attempting to break two Guinness World Records: for the most unmanned aerial vehicles for launching fireworks simultaneously and the longest firework waterfall.