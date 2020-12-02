Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the people of the UAE and its leaders on the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National.
He took to Twitter on Wednesday and released an inspiring video honouring the UAE’s Founding Fathers, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and their brothers, the late Rulers of the Emirates.
Sheikh Mohammed tweeted in Arabic: “We remember Zayed, Rashid and their brothers on this day. We remember the challenges of founding the country and the sacrifices of loyal men and women. We remember them and continue to work to build a better and more beautiful future for our country. God bless the UAE and its people.”
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also tweeted: “On the 49th National Day of the UAE, we remain grateful to those who planted the seeds of our union. We are proud of what we have achieved so far, and we will honour our forefathers by continuing to take the country forward into an ever brighter future.”
In the video tweeted by Sheikh Mohammed, a montage of the seven emirates is shown as UAE leaders are seen walking together with young children as they gather to plant trees, symbolising the Seed of the Union sowed by the UAE Founding Fathers.