Guests of Ellen DeGeneres’ hit talk show got the gift of a lifetime yesterday — an all-expenses paid trip to Abu Dhabi on Etihad Airways to experience Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

The surprise was part of the ‘Greatest Night of Giveaways’ that DeGeneres hosts annually as part of the festive season.

Guest Jennifer Aniston, who was on the show to talk about her TV series ‘The Morning Show’, helped the host announce the massive giveaway.

“I think we should send them some place exotic,” Aniston teased. “There’s an island called Yas, yes! Where you can ride the fastest roller-coaster at Ferrari World, catch a wave at Yas Waterworld and meet your favourite characters at Warner Bros Abu World.”

At this point, the almost delirious audience, who have already received a range of gifts from suitcases to gift cards, could not contain their excitement.

“And you’re going to fly Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE,” Aniston continued.

DeGeneres then closed the deal: “You’re all getting a six-day trip to Abu Dhabi!” she screamed, which was followed by Etihad Airways cabin crew walking out and handing the excited audience their tickets.