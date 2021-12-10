Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted a video on his Instagram account sharing a glimpse of his life and leadership experiences.
In the latest in a series of inspirational videos shared by Sheikh Mohammed every Friday, he talked about the creative achievements of the ancient Egyptians who built the pyramids and never imagined they will stand for 5,000 years later.
"When the ancient Egyptians built the pyramids, They did not imagine that they would still stand 5,000 years later. They achieved that without looking into the future. When Leonardo Da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa, he didn't expect that it would be one of the most famous paintings. He achieved that without looking into the future," Sheikh Mohammed said.
"We, on the other hand, want to achieve and plan for the future. Don't focus on our achievements. Look at what we can achieve in the future," the Dubai Ruler added.
“Do not focus on our achievements but look at what we can achieve in the future,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Through the series of Flashes of Leadership, Sheikh Mohammed usually shares inspirational messages, anecdotes and leadership experiences with the public.