Abu Dhabi: Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, recently witnessed the opening ceremony of the Tree of Peace, which he presented to the Mother of the Nation Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).
The move comes as a gesture of appreciation and gratitude for her outstanding efforts in enhancing the values of tolerance, coexistence and dialogue, and spreading love among women of different cultures, beliefs and ethnicities.
The gift also comes in appreciation for her role in promoting unity, peace, tolerance and harmony among individuals and societies, as a symbol of unity among all people living in the UAE.
As a staunch believer in the importance of empowering women, Sheikha Fatima has launched several continuous initiatives that highlight the capabilities and skills of Emirati women in serving their country in all fields, and the ability of women in general to contribute effectively to achieving the progress and advancement of their society, and helping in establishing security, stability and prosperity across the world.
Attendees
Held on the sidelines of the International Conference on Women, Peace and Security, at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi, the ceremony was attended by Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, and Her Royal Highness Princess Lamia bint Majid bin Saud Al Saud, the UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Settlements Programme.
Also in attendance were Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union; Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood; Hedva Saar, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador; Ambassador Dr Haifa Abu-Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector of the Arab League; Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al Sabah, Advisor for Human Rights Affairs at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and others.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Sheikh Saif, accompanied by Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, unveiled the Peace Tree and took a commemorative photo.