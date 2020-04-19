Official warns residents, visitors and tourists to take precautionary measures

Ras Al Khaimah: An Emirati man was airlifted to rescue after falling sick in the Wadi Naqb valley in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday.

Police received a call at 3.15pm on Saturday saying a 60-year-old man had fallen ill in Wadi Naqb amid rough terrain.

The man was suffering from acute hypertension and fatigue, according to Colonel Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, Head of the Air Wing Section at RAK Police.

Helicopter rescue in RAK valley

“Police sent a helicopter to the site along with a rescue team,” said Col. Al Yamahi.

The rescue team searched for the man and managed to reach him, providing him with first aid before airlifting him to hospital for treatment.

Col. Al Yamahi urged all visitors, tourists, as well as residents to be more cautious in mountainous areas and to take precautionary safety measures. He added that the Air Wing department at RAK Police were always ready to provide assistance in case of such emergencies.