Faisal Mohammed Al Bastaki speaks in Hindi on the World Hindi Day celebration at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Sunday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Non-Indians including Emiratis speaking Hindi was a highlight at the Vishwa Hindi Diwas (World Hindi Day) celebration organised by the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Sunday evening.

Giving a pleasant surprise, guests Consul General of Afghanistan in Dubai, Masood Ahmad Azizi, and Emirati Faisal Mohammed Al Bastaki, who works with Emirates airline, addressed the small gathering in Hindi.

While Azizi recollected some famous Hindi film dialogues and spoke about the Afghans’ knowledge in Hindi and strong relationship with India, Al Bastaki shared a similar opinion about Emiratis having long-standing business and cultural ties with India and wished for UAE-India ties forever.

Businessman and philanthropist Suhail Mohamed Al Zarooni, who is known for his record-holding collections, Roudha Yaqoob Al Shamsi and Fatma Al Khaja, were among other prominent Emiratis who attended the function along with members of the Indian community.

They also expressed their happiness about the age-old connection between India and the UAE and how Hindi became one of the most spoken languages in the UAE after Arabic and is understood even by many Arabs and others. There are several Emiratis and Arab citizens who can speak Hindi. Some even sing Hindi songs, thanks to the popularity of Bollywood movies in the region.

Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri appreciated the guests’ efforts in speaking Hindi and said it showed how Hindi has gained its own identity across the borders.

He also read out the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all Indians living abroad on the occasion of the Hindi Diwas in which Modi urged overseas Indians to work hard for the propagation of the language wherever they live in and enhance their bond with the motherland.

The Consul General also praised the role played by several institutions and teachers in promoting the language abroad. Appreciating all the people of the UAE who have shown their love for Hindi, he also felicitated the guests. The Consul General also felicitated the winners of a Hindi essay competition.

Cultural events

A host of cultural events were also held to mark the occasion.

A Haveli Sangeet performance by octogenarian Dr Krishna Chaturvedi and Sahitya Chaturvedi from India and poetry recitations by India-based poets Rakesh Tiwari and Rohan Golwalkar were part of the events. Some of the Indian expats here also recited poems in Hindi.