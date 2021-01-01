Dubai-based Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts' musical series will begin from January 2 Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Our mornings could get a tad more musical. Beginning tomorrow (January 2), Dubai-based Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts has started a new online Indian classical music series - Malhar Morning Raga - to regale its music afficiondos and also bring a thorough understanding of Indian classical music to amateurs every weekend in 2021. In Indian classical music, melodies of one family are played according to the time of the day and seasons of the lunar calendar. This programme will present some of the finest ragas that are essentially rendered in the wee hours.

The programme will be curated and presented by Yogesh Mehta, CEO of Petrochem Middle East. A classical music connoisseur, Mehta said,”I am passionate about Indian classical music and have always supported such events big or small. The Malhaar Morning Raga is something very special to my heart as it’s produced in Dubai and I am extremely privileged to be part of its launch season,” said Mehta.

The programme which is free for all to view, will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube channel on Malhaar’s social pages - MalhaarUAE, every Saturday at 8am UAE time. The first edition will go live on Saturday, January 2.

Expressing the intent behind the series, Malhar’s founder-director Jogiraj Sikidar said, “Malhaar Morning Raga is a new year gift to our audience. The idea is to start 2021 on a positive note and hope.”