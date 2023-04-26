Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have caught a motorist for reckless driving that can endanger the lives of other road users.
Authorities also shared a clip showing the traffic offences committed by the motorist. Driving a dark-coloured SUV, the motorist fails to maintain sufficient distance from the vehicle in front, then overtakes it using the hard shoulder. In a statement, the police said these behaviours can confuse other motorists and put their safety at risk.
Drive safe
The police urged drivers not to use the hard shoulder for overtaking, as this section of the road is meant to be used by emergency vehicles. Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to maintain sufficient distance from vehicles in front in order to minimise the risk of accidents when traffic slows down suddenly.
Penalties
In the UAE, using the hard shoulder for overtaking when there is no emergency is penalised with a Dh1,000 fine and six traffic black points. Authorities can also impose a Dh400 fine and four traffic black points for failing to maintain distance from vehicles in front.