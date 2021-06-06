Dubai: A fire broke out in Dubai's Al Quoz 4 area on Sunday.
Authorities were immediately notified and emergency services rushed to the scene.
According to Dubai Civil Defence, the fire broke out in a warehouse containing inflammable materials.
The command room at Dubai Civil Defence received the emergency call at 11:09am.
“Firefighters from Al Quoz fire station reached the scene at 11:13am. The commander of the site reported at 11:16am about the status of the fire. Firefighters from Al Barsha and Emiratis Martyrs Stations were dispatched for backups,” a spokesperson for Dubai Civil Defence said.
The fire was brought under control around 12.40pm. No injuries were reported.