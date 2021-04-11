Abu Dhabi: A four-year-old boy in Abu Dhabi was treated to a special ride in a police vehicle and gifted his own electric toy car.
The Abu Dhabi Police organised the special experience in coordination with the Make A Wish Foundation UAE for Mohammad Al Harmoudi, a young Emirati who suffers from a critical illness.
Chosen to have his wish granted by the Foundation, Al Harmoudi had said that he wanted an electric toy car that he could ride. Because he loves the Police, the authorities also surprised him with a visit on the day, and even took him for a drive around the neighbourhood. Young Al Harmoudi even received his own police whistle.
Al Harmoudi’s family thanked the Abu Dhabi Police, and the Make a Wish Foundation, for the gesture.