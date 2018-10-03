Fujairah: Two people were injured after a fire broke out at a residential tower in Fujairah on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at around 9.40pm in Fujairah city.

Brigadier Ali Al Tunaiji, Director General of Fujairah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that the two injured residents were treated at the site from smoke inhalation.

Civil Defence teams were immediately dispatched to put out the flames, which started in a pile of waste stored at the ground floor of the building.

Residents of the six-storey building were evacuated soon after the fire broke out. The blaze was brought under control.

Residents will be allowed back in once the cooling operation is complete, police said.

Two hurt as fire hits Fujairah tower https://t.co/gQLjLvSrTQ

(Video: Fujairah Civil Defence) pic.twitter.com/i0ZDtyoUQh — Gulf News (@gulf_news) October 3, 2018