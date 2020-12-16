Dubai: A Dubai-based man stabbed a colleague after his company failed to send him home for his mother’s funeral, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old Indian accused allegedly lost his temper with his colleague after he didn’t put him on a list of workers being repatriated to India.
Records showed that in August this year, the 25-year-old Indian victim was told by his construction company to inform 22 workers to be ready for repatriation flights.
“The suspect wanted to know why his name wasn’t on this list of people. He told me that his mother was very sick and that he needed to return home. I told him it wasn’t my decision,” said the Indian victim in records.
The next day, the accused apparently told the victim that his mother had passed away.
“He was angry and returned to his room. After a few minutes, he came back with a knife in his hand and stabbed me 11 times in the abdomen and chest. He was under the influence of alcohol,” said the victim.
Dubai Police arrested the defendant and transferred the victim to hospital for treatment.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with attempted murder.
The next hearing in the case is on January 10, 2021.