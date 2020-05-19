Hope Probe to be launched at exactly 12:51:27AM on July 15

Hope Probe reaches Japanese Island Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE’s Mars Hope Probe (Al Amal in Arabic) is set to begin its journey to the Red Planet on July 15 at exactly 12:51:27AM (UAE time) from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) announced on Tuesday.

Mars Hope Probe will be carried aboard Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ MHI H2A rocket. The first interplanetary exploration undertaken by an Arab nation will take a 495 million kilometre journey to reach and orbit the Red Planet.

The countdown to the launch began last month after the probe’s successful transfer from the UAE to Japan, in a journey that spanned more than 83 hours by land, air and sea.

According to EMM, the scheduled launch date represents the opening of the launch window, which extends to the 3rd August 2020.