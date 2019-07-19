The average download speed in a fixed broadband network measured by Ookla at 88.35mbps. Image Credit: File

Abu Dhabi: The fixed broadband speed and connectivity in the UAE is the fastest in the region, according to the latest data from Ookla, a global leader in internet testing, data and analysis.

The data from Ookla showed network performance of the UAE as one of the highest in the world with the country jumping 16 places in the ranking in one month.

The average download speed in a fixed broadband network measured by Ookla at 88.35mbps. Currently, UAE ranks 25th on a global list out of 177 countries and among the top 20 of global advanced economies.

Commenting on this achievement, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, said, “The advancement in connectivity and infrastructure is a result of the leadership’s vision that helped drive the growth of ICT across all sectors and segments of the economy and society. The UAE is also ranked number one for Fiber to the Home, FTTH, penetration across the world for a third year in a row.