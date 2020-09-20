Foggy mornings are back in the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology, on Sunday, issued yellow and red alerts warning motorists about thick fog that will affect horizontal visibility in some parts of the country till 9am.
During the day, the weather will be clear to partly cloudy. And, temperatures across the country will see a gradual decrease.
Maximum temperatures in internal areas is expected to be between 41-45°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C, and 30-25°C in the mountainous regions.
According to the NCM, light to moderate winds will blow across the country through the day.
Relative humidity will be very high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas hitting a maximum of 90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.
The NCM added that it will be: "Humid by night, and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas."
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.