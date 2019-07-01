Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi with Antonio Guterres during a meeting after the signing of the agreement. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by which a joint programme will be developed to build the capabilities of African governments.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme.

The MoU focuses on strengthening cooperation in governance and helping countries achieve sustainable development goals. It includes four main aims: Supporting African governments’ readiness for the future, achieving sustainable development goals with an emphasis on happiness and quality of life, building government capacities in African countries and preparing for the 2020 World Government Summit by anticipating global government challenges in the future.

In the same vein, Al Gergawi met Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, to explore avenues of cooperation and support the UN efforts to modernise and develop governments worldwide.

The meeting aimed to enhance the partnership between the UN and the UAE through World Government Summit-Expo 2020, which will be held in conjunction with Expo 2020.

Guterres stressed the importance of the UAE-UN partnership, praising the country’s efforts and its contributions to support building government capacities in various fields at the global level.

Al Gergawi stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen international cooperation so as to achieve the development goals, meet the global challenges and create a better and more sustainable future for human beings.

He highlighted that strengthening cooperation with the UN and its organisations underscores the UAE’s commitment to sharing its successful government experiences with various countries in the world, adding that the UAE is ready to share its strategy in government modernisation with African countries.