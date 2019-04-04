DUBAI: Ambassador Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) and Other International Organisations in Geneva, received the UAE’s presidency of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from Ambassador Shamimi Ahsan, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh, during a meeting that was held on Thursday at the OIC’s headquarters in Geneva.

In his speech, Al Zaabi thanked the Permanent Observing Committee of the OIC at the UN for its valuable work and significant efforts to coordinate the activities of the organisation’s member countries and expressed his gratitude to Ahsan for his openness and cooperation during his presidency. He also thanked the OIC’s coordinators for supporting the organisation’s principles.