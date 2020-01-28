Dubai: UAE residents reported feeling slight tremors from an earthquake in Iran. The earthquake on Tuesday, the UAE National Centre of Meteorology tweeted, recorded at a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale.
Due to the proximity of the countries, some tremors can be felt in the UAE following strong earthquakes in the southern part of Iran.
Ina nother event, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck 10 km south-east of Borazjan, Iran, at 2.20am GMT on January 8 according to USGS. Reports said the quake hit near a nuclear plant, but added that it was a "natural" event.