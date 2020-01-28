Earthquakes in Iran can sometimes be felt in the UAE depending on the epicentre

An earthquake in Iran on Tuesday measured 4.9 on the Richter scale, NCMS said Image Credit: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/

Dubai: UAE residents reported feeling slight tremors from an earthquake in Iran. The earthquake on Tuesday, the UAE National Centre of Meteorology tweeted, recorded at a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale.

Due to the proximity of the countries, some tremors can be felt in the UAE following strong earthquakes in the southern part of Iran.