Dubai: Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, will fall in the middle of winter after seven years from now.
According to the Saudi astronomer Khaled Al Zaqqa, this year’s Ramadan will fall in the last part of Spring session and after two years, it will fall in the first part of Spring. This means that after seven years from now, Ramadan will fall in the middle of winter.
RAMADAN IN UAE
Ramadan, in Islam, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon. Because the Muslim calendar year is shorter than the Gregorian calendar year, Ramadan begins 10–12 days earlier each year, allowing it to fall in every season throughout a 33-year cycle.
This year, Ramadan is likely to begin on Saturday, April 2, and will end on Sunday, May 1, according to Arabian weather, the first and largest Arabic site that provides information on weather forecasts.
On the first day of Ramadan, the people of Dubai will fast about 13 hours and 47 minutes, gradually increasing to about 14 and a half hours towards the end of the holy month.
The crescent moon is expected to be visible on Friday, April 1, which is corresponding to the 29th of the Islamic month of Shaban. Accordingly, April 2, will be the first day of Ramadan.