Passengers at Dubai Airport Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: After heavy rains on Wednesday, Dubai International Airport (DXB) said there were operational disruptions and water logging in the airport.

In a statement to Gulf News, a Dubai Airports spokesperson said, "Dubai International (DXB) is experiencing operational disruption and water logging in some parts of the facility due to the heavy rains this morning. The safety and comfort of our passengers is our top priority and Dubai Airports is working with service partners at DXB to normalise operations and minimise inconvenience to our customers.

We urge customers to check for updated flight information on our website www.dubaiairports.ae or websites of their respective airlines."

Wednesday morning saw heavy rains lash UAE leading to traffic congestions and flooding on smaller streets.