Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket, a popular raffle draw in the UAE, has announced a temporary pause in the operations starting April 1, 2024, following suit of its counterparts Mahzooz and Emirates Draw.

“Big Ticket is temporarily pausing its operations in compliance with the new directives of the Gaming Regulatory Authority in the UAE, effective 1st of April 2024. Stay tuned for updates!,” the website of the Abu Dhabi-based raffle stated.

The two other raffle draws, Mahzooz and Emirates draw, had announced temporary pause in operations earlier in January this year, citing the same reason.

Temporarily closed

Big Ticket has posted similar updates on its social media pages as well.

“During this pause, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support. Big Ticket remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, responsibility, and integrity in all our prizes. Rest assured, all previously won prizes are securely protected and guaranteed,” the operator said on Facebook.

“As we adhere to regulatory protocols, we will communicate updates through official channels in due course. We anticipate a prompt return to operations. For inquiries or assistance regarding the temporary pause, please contact our customer support team at help@bigticket.ae or by calling +971022019244. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to welcoming you back soon!,” it added.

In an FAQ published on the website, Big Ticket added that both Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport stores will be temporarily closed. "The kiosks will be temporarily disabled during this period," it said.

Prizes assured

Big Ticket has also announced that the scheduled live draw for series 262 will still take place at 2.30pm on April 3 “in compliance with applicable gaming regulations” and will give away “all its prizes.”

The prizes to be announced include a “guaranteed grand prize” of Dh10 million as well as the Dream Car draws for Maserati Ghibli and Range Rover Evoque (which was supposed to be held on May 3).

“All previously won prizes are secured and guaranteed,” the operator stated, adding that it remains “committed to honouring all outstanding prizes.”