Dubai

Dubai-based philanthropist Firoz Merchant, founder and chairman of Pure Gold Group, has contributed around Dh1 million towards the release of 700 indebted prisoners across the UAE.

The contribution will go towards various expenses like paying off prisoners’ debts or airfare and transport to their homes in their countries of origin.

Major General Shaikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said: “The support Pure Gold Group has given them enhances the spirit of solidarity and cohesion and helps integrate them back into society to build a new and dignified life.”

Major General Mohammad Ahmad Bin Ghanim Kaabi, Commander in Chief of Fujairah Police, said: “I applaud Pure Gold Group for their initiatives of corporate social responsibility and continuing cooperation with the correctional and penal institution in Fujairah.”

Merchant said: “This is the Year of Tolerance, so we are extending our support to [the prisoners] so that they can be reunited with their loved ones.”