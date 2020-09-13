Dubai skyline
UAE residents will experience a slightly warm day today. The weather will be mostly clear, with partly cloudy skies at times. However, fog will affect horizontal visibility in some areas till 9am, according to a weather alert issued late last night by the National Centere of Meteorology.

Today, the maximum temperatures in internal areas is expected to reach 43-47°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 32-26°C in the mountainous regions.

According to the NCM, light to moderate winds will blow across the country through the day.

Relative humidity will be very high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 80-90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.

The NCM added that it will be: "Humid by night, and Monday morning over some western areas, with a probability of mist formation."

The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.