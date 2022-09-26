Abu Dhabi: Mohammed Sultan Saif Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, confirmed that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to the Sultanate of Oman, which begins on Tuesday, will last for two days, at the invitation of his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimur Al Said, Sultan of Oman.

The two leaders will focus on developing investment and the respective economies to serve and benefit the interests of the people.

Al Suwaidi said during a virtual media briefing organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Monday that the UAE has strong and solid relations with the Sultanate of Oman, and the visit of the President of the UAE to the Oman comes within the framework of the deep Emirati-Omani relations, which are based on a single destiny and common interests.

He stressed that the ties between the UAE and Oman are solid, and based on a long and common historical legacy, in relations embodied by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed, may God rest their souls.

“Today, we in the UAE and the brotherly Sultanate of Oman have distinguished relations and are proceeding with an accelerated and confident plan that is reinforced by social, cultural and geographical values, and the continuous support of the two wise leaderships. The UAE and Oman continue their aspiration to strengthen their partnership in many different fields,” Al Suwaidi added.

On the features and agenda of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to the Sultanate of Oman, the UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman said a number of important meetings are scheduled.