Dubai: Under the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, the Foundation today announced the allocation of a plot of land within Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi endowment project in Ajman, located in the Endowment City.

The allocation, with a value of Dh10 million, is made in support of the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The camapign aims to provide a food safety net for underprivileged communities in countries struggling with food insecurity, and help fight hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of crises and natural disasters.

Tariq Abdullah Al Awadi, Director-General, Humaid Bin Rashid Charitable Foundation, said: “The allocation of a land plot within Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi’s endowment valued at D10 million in support of the campaign is an extension of the Foundation’s charity efforts. It embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and HH Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and reflects the Foundation’s commitment to be part of the UAE’s efforts to help those in need everywhere.”

He added: “The campaign is testament to our leadership’s renewed commitment to supporting underprivileged populations around the world through the launch of a sustainable food aid endowment fund. Realising this noble cause is the responsibility of everyone in our community, known for its values of sympathy and solidarity.”

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the latest campaign is an extension of previous food aid drives launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed over the past years, starting with “10 Million Meals”, “100 Million Meals” and later “1 Billion Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2022.

Donation channels

The latest campaign has raised a total of Dh750 million in 20 days, thanks to the donations of 120,000 contributors including major contributors, individuals, businesses as well as private and public sector organizations.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number 800 9999.

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.