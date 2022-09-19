Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have issued fresh warnings to motorists about the dangers of using handheld devices while driving, saying that the practice very often results in tragic traffic accidents.
In an alert, the police explained that using phones to text, scroll or take pictures distracts drivers, and endangers numerous lives.
Sudden swerves
In fact, the major cause behind driver inattention while driving in Abu Dhabi emirate is the use of handheld devices. Motorists get distracted as they make calls, click pictures, text, or scroll through social media, and have to resort to sudden swerves in a bid to avoid collisions. This, however, often results in serious accidents, Abu Dhabi Police said.
Awareness campaign
Aiming to curb the dangerous behaviour, the police have been displaying alert messages on road signs, and on screens in cinemas and public buses.
Penalty
The Abu Dhabi Traffic Law imposes a Dh800 fine, and four traffic black points, on motorists found using handheld devices while driving, as well as motorists otherwise distracted while behind the wheel.