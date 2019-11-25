Centred on technology and innovation to help the visually impaired and blind, this exhibition is set to take place in February 2020 and it is the only one of its kind in the region.
The SightME exhibition displays latest innovations, technologies in the field of specialised aids for the blind and the visually impaired and it takes place every two years.
Happening in February next year, from the 11th until the 13th, at the Expo Centre in Sharjah, the event is organised by the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired.
It will be taking place from 10am to 6pm and entrance is free for all.
The last SightME exhibition was held in February 2018 with almost 6000 visitors.
The event will showcase international, regional and local expertise and latest technologies in assisting the visually impaired, low vision and blind people. Apart from the display, workshops will focus the challenges faced by the visually impaired.
From smart watches with braille and glasses with an integrated camera for reading, to apps that offer more independence and freedom and implantable visual prosthetics intended to create an artificial form of vision, smart technology, the aim of the exhibition is to make the world increasingly accessible for such individuals.
According to organisers, the exhibitions also aims to create awareness around the visually impaired community.