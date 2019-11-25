It is set to take place in February 2020, from 11th until the 13th and entrance is free

SightME is set to take place in February 2020 Image Credit: Supplied

Centred on technology and innovation to help the visually impaired and blind, this exhibition is set to take place in February 2020 and it is the only one of its kind in the region.

The SightME exhibition displays latest innovations, technologies in the field of specialised aids for the blind and the visually impaired and it takes place every two years.

Happening in February next year, from the 11th until the 13th, at the Expo Centre in Sharjah, the event is organised by the Emirates Association of the Visually Impaired.

It will be taking place from 10am to 6pm and entrance is free for all.

The last SightME exhibition was held in February 2018 with almost 6000 visitors.

The event will showcase international, regional and local expertise and latest technologies in assisting the visually impaired, low vision and blind people. Apart from the display, workshops will focus the challenges faced by the visually impaired.

It's taking place from the 11th until the 13th of February 2020, entrance is free for all. Image Credit: Supplied

From smart watches with braille and glasses with an integrated camera for reading, to apps that offer more independence and freedom and implantable visual prosthetics intended to create an artificial form of vision, smart technology, the aim of the exhibition is to make the world increasingly accessible for such individuals.