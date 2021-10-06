Dubai: In line with the UAE government’s recent announcement to attract more Emiratis to the private sector, UAE nationals will be trained by Dubai College of Tourism (DCT) for hospitality and retail careers Al Futtaim Group.
The two sides recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost their cooperation on this front. The MoU was signed by DCT general manager Essa Bin Hadher and Mira Al Futtaim, Board Director, Al Futtaim Education Foundation and Group Emiratisation Ambassador, Al Futtaim Group.
Industry advantage
Bin Hadher said: “[DCT] welcomes this cooperation agreement with the Al Futtaim Group that will further strengthen and highlight the role of Medyaf and its continued support to the Emiratisation programme across the tourism ecosystem. This MoU is considered an essential step for establishing a mutually beneficial partnership, primarily to highlight the many advantages of working in this industry and assist national cadres looking to grow within the tourism and retail sectors.”
Medyaf, established in 2016, is the ‘Industry Nationalisation’ division of DCT. The programme aims to attract and train Emiratis for suitable careers in the tourism sector.
Al Futtaim said: “Al Futtaim Group continues to support the UAE Vision 2021 and its 50 projects for government plans by attracting and promoting UAE talent within our group. We are honoured to partner with DCT as it actively introduces UAE nationals to the private sector, equipping them with the right skills and knowledge to succeed in their careers, as well as bringing a hospitality mind-set to our retail businesses.”