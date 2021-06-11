File photo: A Security Council meeting in progress at the United Nations Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The UAE has been elected as one of five members to the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023, it was announced on Friday.

This will only be the second time in the UAE’s history that the country holds one of the elected seats at the Security Council.

Lauding the new achievement, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Electing the UAE as one of five members to the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023 reflects the county’s active diplomacy, its international position and distinguished development model. It is all thanks to the Emirati diplomatic team led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. We look forward to an active, positive and active membership in the UN Security Council.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said: “Today the UN elected the UAE as one of five members to the Security Council for 2022-2023. We pledge that our team of dedicated diplomats will pursue the same spirit of global engagement and collaboration that has guided the UAE since its founding in 1971”.

Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, has affirmed that the UAE - as a dynamic and forward-looking country - believes that it has a lot to offer to the UN Security Council and to the entire multilateral system.

Speaking ahead of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly held to elect five new non-permanent members of the Security Council for the period 2022-2023, Nusseibeh said: ''It is now the UAE’s turn to prove that we can help address the challenges the world is facing,''.

"We believe that the UAE has a lot to contribute to the Security Council and to the multilateral system as a whole. We are a dynamic and forward-looking country in our region, a bridge builder, a humanitarian leader, and a global hub of commerce, trade, and innovation."

The Ambassador added, "Since the founding of the UAE in 1971, a spirit of collaboration has been at the heart of our nation. We have always sought to work together with partners in pursuit of solutions that benefit our shared humanity.

"Serving as a member of the UN Security Council, a body dedicated to the pursuit of international peace and security, is an immense opportunity to put this principle into practice at the highest levels of multilateralism to address the world’s most critical issues.

