Temperatures across the UAE will see a further drop. While the day will mostly see clear weather, some parts of the country will have partly cloudy skies.
The UAE's National Center of Meteorology, in it's daily weather forecast said that the weather will be: "Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the sea, islands and some Northern areas, with slight decrease in temperatures."
According to a detailed weather map, while most of the country will have partly cloudy skies at times, Ras Al Khaimah, Jais mountains, Fujairah, and Al Dhaid will see cloudy weather.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today at 7am, was 7.5°C at Raknah, near Al Ain.
Today, the maximum temperatures in internal areas expected to reach 22-26°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20-24°C, and 19-22°C in the mountainous regions.
Residents can expect a slight breeze throughout the day, NCM said:"[There will be] Moderate to fresh winds especially over the sea Westward."
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 80-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 70 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be moderately rough to rough according to UAE's weather bureau. The NCM said: The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea."