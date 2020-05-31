A report by civil aviation authority also found that there was an ATC inconsistency in advising the DA62 of the expected occurrence of hazards caused by wake turbulence. Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Media Office Twitter

Abu Dhabi: The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced the publication of the final report following the investigation of the accident involving a Diamond DA62 aircraft, operated by the Flight Calibration Services Limited company, which occurred on May 16, 2019, near Dubai International Airport, resulting in the death of four people.

In a statement by GCAA on Sunday, the investigation was led by the GCAA Air Accident Investigation Sector as the UAE is the State of Occurrence. An accredited representative from the United Kingdom Air Accidents Investigation Branch, AAIB, participated in the investigation, as the United Kingdom is the aircraft State of Registry and the Operator, and a technical adviser from the operator.

The investigation was conducted in accordance with the protocol set forth in Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

The AAIB, the UK Civil Aviation Authority and the operator have facilitated the investigation by making all evidence available and providing all information necessary for an effective investigation. The cooperation among the various stakeholders was practiced adequately and was a reflective to the diligence of all parties to identify the causes of the accident and formulate effective safety recommendations.