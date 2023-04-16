Dubai: Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni joined a growing list of businesses, institutions and individuals announcing their support of announced the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.
Al Zarooni pledged a contribution of Dh5 million in support of the campaign, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, to develop sustainable solutions and implement effective measures to fight hunger and support those in need around the world.
Social responsibility
Al Zarooni said: “Humanitarian and charity work in the UAE is based on a sustainable strategic vision, and is informed by understanding and planning for the present as well as the future. This is why the UAE is a trusted and respected leader in this field. It is an honor to participate in the campaign, which extends a helping hand from the UAE to the underprivileged around the world, and aims to provide a food safety net for communities struggling with food insecurity.”
The latest campaign is an extension of previous food aid drives launched under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed over the past years, starting with “10 Million Meals”, “100 Million Meals” and later “1 Billion Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2022.
Donation channels
The initiative continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll free number 800 9999. Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).
onations via SMS give contributors the option to donate Dh1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.
Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the ‘Donations’ tab.