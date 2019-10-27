Abu Dhabi

The UAE and Brazil held high level talks to discuss investment in energry, agriculture and infrastructure during a meeting of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, at Qasr Al Watan on Sunday.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and avenues to strengthen them in investment, economic and developmental areas, with a focus on energy, agriculture, infrastructure, transportation, innovation and artificial intelligence.

Shaikh Mohammad and Bolsonaro shared views about the latest regional and international developments, especially the situation in the Gulf region and the Middle East, as well as issues of common interest.

Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the Brazilian President and expressed hope that his visit would give a positive boost to the Emirati-Brazilian relations across various arenas. He highlighted the UAE’s keen interest in bolstering its ties with Brazil, particularly in trade, agriculture and energy, among others, citing that the UAE is Brazil’s third Arab trade partner.

The two leaderships are seeking to increase the volume of trade between the two countries over the coming period. Brazil is an important country at the political and economic levels, and has its weight in its regional and global surroundings, said Shaikh Mohammad. He added that Brazil gains great importance within the UAE’s strategy aiming to broaden its relations with Latin American countries and strengthen cooperation with them in various fields.

Shaikh Mohammad praised the Brazilian Parliament Brazilian for holding a special parliamentary session last month, in celebration of the Year of Tolerance, during which the parliamentarians hailed the UAE’s role in promoting the values of tolerance.

“The session is a strong signal that both countries and peoples share same values, thus paving the way for furthering bilateral ties over the coming period,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

The Brazilian leader voiced his extreme pleasure for visiting the UAE, as well as his pride in the strong relations binding the two countries. He said that Brazil–UAE relations are based on mutual trust and respect as well as on common interests. Bolsonaro stressed his country’s keen interest in strengthening its ties of friendship and cooperation with the UAE, especially in economy, trade, investment, agriculture and renewable energy, leading to building a strong partnership that allows the two countries to use their diverse potential to achieve the common interests of their peoples.

“I am pleased to be here in the UAE. This is an opportunity for us to cement the relations between our two countries. We want to have deep and good relations with this friendly country,” Bolsonaro said.

He referred to reforms implemented by his country and the opportunities for investors from around the world. “We have abundant opportunities, especially in agriculture, technology and other areas,” he said.

Shaikh Mohammad and Bolsonaro reaffirmed that they would exert further efforts to strengthen and deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries. They underlined that the international community need to intensify efforts to achieve peace, security and coexistence in the region and the world at whole. The two leaders reiterated the need to confront extremism, violence and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations .