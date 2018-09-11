Bank holiday for Hijri New Year in the UAE will be on Thursday September, 13.

UAE Cabinet also announced that the Hijri New Year holiday for federal and government institutes will fall on September 13, Thursday, and work would resume on Sunday, September 16. Private sector holiday will be on Thursday September, 13, as per an announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The Islamic New Year also known as Hijri New Year is the day that marks the beginning of a new Islamic or Hijri calendar. The first day of the year is observed on the first day of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar.