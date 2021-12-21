Ras Al Khaimah: A 46-year-old German person has been rescued by authorities after suffering a broken leg while climbing a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, officials said on Tuesday.
The National Search and Rescue Centre, in coordination with the Ras Al Khaimah Police, carried out the rescue and medical evacuation mission for the injured person in Wadi Naqab in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday.
A report was received by Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room stating that a person was injured. A search and rescue aircraft and team evacuated the injured to Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah to receive the necessary treatment, while observing all precautionary measures related to COVID-19.