Ras Al Khaimah: Two courageous women, Amina Muftah Muhammad and Mitha Muftah Mohammed, have garnered praise and recognition from the UAE police for their heroic actions in rescuing victims of a traffic accident. The commendation comes as a result of their swift and selfless response to a dangerous situation on one of the Emirates’ roads.
In a commendable display of humanity and quick thinking, Amina Muftah Muhammad and Mitha Muftah Mohammed came to the aid of those involved in a traffic accident, ensuring their safety by helping them exit their vehicles before they could succumb to potential burns. Their brave intervention played a crucial role in safeguarding lives until the arrival of ambulance and rescue teams.
Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi, the Director General of Central Operations of Ras Khaimah Police in Anaba, honoured the two citizens in the presence of other esteemed dignitaries, including Colonel Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Bahar, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Khaimah Police.
This recognition stems from their active role and exceptional humanitarian efforts.
Colonel Al-Naqbi underscored the Ras Al-Khaimah Police’s commitment to appreciating and supporting the commendable humanitarian initiatives of UAE citizens and residents.
Their dedication not only enhances traffic security but also fosters a sense of social responsibility and safety awareness among the populace.
In response to the accolades, Amina Muftah Muhammad and Mitha Muftah Mohammed expressed their gratitude to the General Command of Ras Khaima Police for providing them with the opportunity to spotlight their community roles and efforts in promoting safety, security, and traffic safety for all members of society. They emphasized their actions as an integral part of their social and national duty, highlighting their commitment to upholding the values and traditions of their homeland.
These two inspiring individuals exemplify the spirit of unity, compassion, and heroism that serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration in the UAE. Their actions not only saved lives but also underscored the importance of community involvement in ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.