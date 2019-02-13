Sharjah: An Indian couple died and four others were injured in a horrific accident involving a tourist company vehicle in Sharjah on Tuesday evening. The driver of the SUV reportedly lost control and it overturned several times on Nazwa Road heading towards Sharjah.
Police said the vehicle was carrying a group of tourists on a desert safari trip when the accident occurred. An Indian couple in their 40s were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were transferred to Al Dhaid hospital.
The injured, including three Americans aged 11, 33 and 37, and a Pakistani man, 43, were taken to Al Qasimi Hospital.
Police said speeding and lack of attention was the cause of accident.
Police in Al Siyouh are investigating the incident.