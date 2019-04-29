Vehicle was speeding at the time of the incident say police

The new Sharjah-Khor Fakkan road. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah: Two Emirati men were killed and another injured in a car accident on Khor Fakkan Road on Monday morning.

The tragedy occurred when the driver, who was travelling in the direction of Sharjah, lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road before hitting a concrete barrier.

All involved were members of the same family — two brothers and their cousin — aged between 21 and 24 from Fujairah.

The dead include one of the brothers and the cousin, while the other brother sustained moderate injuries.

The injured was transferred to Al Dhaid Hospital where he is reported to be stable but under observation in intensive care.