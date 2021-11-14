Several residents in the UAE reported mild tremors of the earthquakes

Illustrative image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: On Sunday, November 14 evening, several residents in the UAE felt mild tremors as the National Centre of Meteorology recorded an earthquake in South of Iran, measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale at 4.07pm.

The NCM, in a later update said: "Another earthquake was recorded with 6.7 magnitude on Richter scale in South of Iran at 4:08pm, UAE time, according to the NCM's National Seismic Network."

An NCM spokesperson told Gulf News: "The earthquake was slightly felt in the northern and eastern side of the country without any effect."

According to UAE geologists, the earthquake risks are slightly higher in the northern and eastern parts of the emirates due to their proximity to the Iranian fault line.

Many UAE residents also reported that they felt slight tremors of the two earthquakes.

Gulf News reader Faisulla Khan, who was at his home in Abu Shagara, Sharjah at the time said: "Everything in the house was shaking including the hanging lights. We left our building and almost half the residents of the building had already come outside.”

Another reader Shruti Sharma who resides in Barsha, Dubai said: "I was at home and saw the water inside our water dispenser slightly moving and realised there was probably an earthquake."