Ajman: Two people drowned and two others were rescued while swimming in the sea off Ajman beach on Friday.
Ajman Civil Defence said the four people were swimming in a prohibited area along Ajman Corniche.
Brigadier Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, director-general of Ajman Civil Defence, said they received a call at 4pm.
Three men were pulled from the sea with one of them - an Asian man - in a critical condition, but he died a short time after admission to hospital. A fourth man - of Arab nationality - was missing, but his body was found after three hours of searching.
The rescue team retrieved the body and moved it to Al Kuwaiti Hospital in Sharjah.
Brig Al Shamsi urged beachgoers to avoid going into the sea during unstable weather and to be cautious while swimming, particularly during high tide. He also warned people to avoid swimming in prohibited areas.