Illustrative purposes - Ajman Corniche Image Credit: Gulf News reader Aisha Eisa

Ajman: Two people drowned and two others were rescued while swimming in the sea off Ajman beach on Friday.

Ajman Civil Defence said the four people were swimming in a prohibited area along Ajman Corniche.

Brigadier Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, director-general of Ajman Civil Defence, said they received a call at 4pm.

Three men were pulled from the sea with one of them - an Asian man - in a critical condition, but he died a short time after admission to hospital. A fourth man - of Arab nationality - was missing, but his body was found after three hours of searching.

The rescue team retrieved the body and moved it to Al Kuwaiti Hospital in Sharjah.