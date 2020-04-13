Majid and Sultan Abdullah were members of the Shabab Al Ahli junior handball team

Majid and Sultan Abdullah, junior members of Shabab Ahli's handball team died in a car crash on Sunday Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Twin brothers Majid and Sultan Abdullah, who both play for the Shabab Al Ahli junior handball team, died on Sunday after the car they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a truck on Sweihan - Al Ain Road heading towards Sharjah.

Police were called to the scene on Sunday afternoon.

Teammates and friends posted tributes on social media below an obituary on the club’s official handle.

Funeral prayers were held in Sharjah on Sunday night followed by a burial in Sharjah cemetery.