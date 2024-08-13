Dubai: Friends, colleagues and listeners have paid rich tributes to a female RJ with a UAE-based radio channel after she passed away in India on Tuesday.

RJ Laavanya, whose real name is Ramya Somasundaram, died while undergoing treatment for recently diagnosed cancer back home in the South Indian state of Kerala, her husband Navaneeth Varma confirmed to Gulf News over WhatsApp. She was 41 and a mother of two young children.

Radio KeralAM, a Dubai-based Malayalam AM radio channel, issued a statement expressing grief and offering condolences over their employee’s sudden demise.

According to her colleagues, Laavanya was a favourite RJ among Malayalees both in Kerala and GCC as she had worked with various radio stations in Kerala, Kuwait and the UAE such as Club FM, Red FM, U FM and Radio Rasam during her RJ career spanning over 15 years.

Laavanya was a favourite RJ among Malayalees both in Kerala and GCC Image Credit: Supplied

First employee

“She was our first employee to be hired when our channel launched in August 2022,” recalled Jobby Vazhappilly, coordinating head at Radio KeralAM.

“She was very talented … always smiling. She was known for her fun talks and simple language. She had interviewed several celebrities.”

He said Laavanya used to share motivational messages on social media and tried to uplift listeners’ spirits. She always inspired people to stay strong and positive and would end her motivational clips with the message “life is good.”

He said several listeners were shocked to hear about her sudden demise. “Many listeners are calling us and crying,” he added.

Several listeners have also paid tributes to her on social media.

Recent diagnosis

Padmendra Prasad, a former colleague and family friend, said Laavanya’s sudden death after the recent discovery of cancer has left her family and friends devastated. He recalled her as a strong woman with a never-say-no attitude.

“Her husband is a well-known Carnatic musician and they both completed each other … If she was into words, he is into music. Their children are just five and one-and-a-half-year old.”

Due to her husband’s career, he said Laavanya had moved back home to Thiruvananthapuram a few months ago and had been recording her UAE shows from the channel’s studio over there.

Excruciating pain

According to Prasad, Laavanya fell sick just a couple of weeks ago. “While doing a live show, she suffered excruciating stomach pain. She had to stop hosting the show and rush to the hospital.”

Initially, it was suspected to be food poisoning. However, her pain did not subside and several tests were conducted, following which she was diagnosed with cancer in her intestine, he said.