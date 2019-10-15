The UK and US Embassy also issued guidelines to ensure visitors’ safety in Barcelona

Pro-independence protesters gather during a demonstration at El Prat airport, outskirts of Barcelona, Spain Image Credit: AP

Also in this package Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders for independence bid

Dubai: The UAE Consulate has issued a travel advisory to citizens flying to Barcelona after a series of demonstrations are expected to take place over the next few days.

The travel warning was circulated on Monday night on the mission’s official Twitter page, which called on UAE nationals to take extra caution and avoid places of demonstrations and protests.

Police charge against demonstrators during clashes outside El Prat airport in Barcelona, Spain Image Credit: AP

“In the event of an emergency, please contact the Consulate General on +34-93-2408-550 or call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's Call Center: +971-800-444-44.”

Protestors took to the streets on Monday after Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine leaders of the Catalan independence movement for sedition over their role in a failed independence bid.

When the verdict was announced, thousands of protesters took to the streets across various cities, where they were met by hundreds of riot police sent by Madrid.

The harshest sentence of 13 years was handed to former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras who served as the main defendant in absence of Carles Puigdemont, the region’s leader who fled Spain to avoid prosecution

According to local reports, more than 100 flights were cancelled at the city's El Prat airport, and several others were delayed as activists clashed with police.

The harshest sentence of 13 years was handed to former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras who served as the main defendant in absence of Carles Puigdemont, the region’s leader who fled Spain to avoid prosecution.

A number of countries around the world re-issued a travel advisory for the capital city of Catalonia and warned travellers against protests taking place on roads leading to Barcelona’s airport.

On its website, the US State Department said demonstration activity “has disrupted services and transportation around Barcelona’s El Prat airport, including closures of roads leading to the airport. There are reports of conflicts between demonstrators and law enforcement.”

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) also warned of large gatherings of people in Barcelona and other areas of the Catalonia region, which were carried out in relation to the political developments there. The UK FCO also said that further gatherings and demonstrations are likely to take place.

“They may occur with little or no warning and even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can escalate and turn confrontational. You should exercise caution if you’re in the vicinity. Demonstrations may also cause some disruption and delays to transport services,” it said.

Actions to take

Avoid areas of demonstrations.

Exercise caution if in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

Monitor local media for updates.

Consider alternative means of transportation.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Keep a low profile.

Notify friends and family of your safety.