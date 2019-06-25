Motorists are required to leave a distance of five metres behind school buses whenever they see the stop sign. Image Credit: Gulf news Archives

Abu Dhabi: Police are clamping down on errant motorists, as well as bus drivers, who jeopardise the lives of school children.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi Police announced that during the academic year 2018-2019, it issued fines against 3,664 motorists for not halting at the stop sign of school buses, and also fined 126 school bus drivers who failed to open the stop sign.

According to the UAE’s Federal Traffic Law, states that a fine of Dh1,000 with 10 black points shall be issued against motorists who fail to stop when they see the stop sign of school buses. It also states that a fine of Dh500 with 6 black points shall be issued against school bus drivers who fail to open the stop sign.

Motorists are also required to stop their vehicles at a complete halt, when they see a school bus stop sign within a distance of not less than five metres, in order to ensure the safety of students.

The police campaign on protecting pupils’ safety is continuously held throughout the academic year.

“During the school year, police also tightened traffic movement by deploying police patrols in residential and school districts, who kept a close eye on errant motorists who try to get away by passing the stop sign of school buses,” said Abu Dhabi Police.