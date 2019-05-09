Part of an initiative by Department of Transport to clean up marine environment

Abu Dhabi: A shipwreck has been hauled from Al Hudayriyat Island by the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, according to a statement sent Thursday.

The DoT said the ship had been moved to an impound yard in Musaffah Industrial Estate.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, acting executive director for the maritime sector at the DoT, said the ship was moved as part of an initiative to identify abandoned, derelict vessels, clean water channels, ensure the safety of seagoers and to maintain the marine environment.

Al Mheiri also highlighted the role of the maritime sector in Abu Dhabi. The emirate’s 11 ports reportedly contribute Dh24 billion to the GDP. These ports cover 2,435 kilometres of coastline and 48,000 square kilometres of water. About 360,000 tourists also visited the emirate by sea last year. In addition, there are now 9,045 registered recreational boats and 3,500 jet skis.