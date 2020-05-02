RTA opens two internal roads at Sama Al Jaddaf, Oud Al Muteena 1 Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday opened the internal roads project at Sama Al Jadaf.

It connects with other main roads in the vicinity, such Al Khail Road to the south, and Shaikh Rashid Road to the north, thus enabling smooth mobility in the area. RTA also opened the internal roads project for Mohammad Bin Rashid Housing Establishment at Oud Al Muteena 1.

“The construction of internal roads at Sama Al Jaddaf is part of our efforts to improve the infrastructure of roads, lighting, and rainwater drainage systems in residential areas to cope with the demographic and urban expansion in the emirate and bring happiness to people. The project included the construction of roads extending 12km, two signalised junctions and street-lighting works,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

Meanwhile, the construction of internal roads for the Mohammad Bin Rashid Housing Establishment at Oud Al Muteena 1 extended 7km. The project is linked with the surrounding roads network to ensure smooth mobility of road users from and to surrounding areas. Works included street-lighting, roadside parking and pedestrian pavements.