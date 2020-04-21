Vehicles will be exclusively designated for use in coordination with DHA

RTA allocates 15 buses, 40 taxis for coronavirus patient transportation

Dubai: Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday tweeted that they had allocated 15 buses and 40 taxis to transport individuals who had recovered from the coronavirus.

The service extends to people who have been in contact with coronavirus patients and is in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

“Those vehicles are designated for the exclusive use of those cases and are not engaged in other RTA’s daily operations. The initiative is part of RTA efforts to support the first line of defence against coronavirus pandemic,” the RTA tweets added.

“RTA also has a hotline for contacting Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to lift contacts to specific quarantine areas.