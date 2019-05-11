Major road works to ease traffic in Khawaneej

The Khawaneej Corridor and Mushrif Park Project covers the construction of three main junctions at Khawaneej Street and Al Amardi Street. Work includes construction of an underpass at Khawaneej Street with three lanes in each direction, along with a surface junction. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Work on the Dh500 million Khawaneej Corridor will begin shortly as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) awarded a contract for the construction of the mega project that also includes improvement of Mushrif Park.

Further enhancing the connectivity to the Dubai International Airport the project will create an airport network through a link with Shaikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road and Emirates Road.

The Khawaneej Corridor and Mushrif Park Project covers the construction of three main junctions at Khawaneej Street and Al Amardi Street. Work includes construction of an underpass at Khawaneej Street with three lanes in each direction, along with a surface junction.

Among the upgrade is conversion of the existing roundabout of Khawaneej-Al Amardi Streets into a signalised junction.

The project will provide a direct link between Al Awir and Khawaneej to ease the movement of residents in both directions.

“The project aims to accommodate the current and projected growth in the traffic volumes over the next years. It provides a direct link between Al Awir and Al Khawaneej to ease the movement of local residents in both directions,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

Other construction work includes the improvement of the intersection of Al Amardi Street and Emirates Road through the construction of a flyover on Emirates Road and a footbridge near the Arabian Centre at Khawaneej Street.

“The intersection of Al Amardi Street and Emirates Road will be improved through the construction of a flyover of two-lanes in each direction crossing over Emirates Road in the direction of Al Awir,” he added.

Another major part of the project is the construction of service roads along the corridor.

“Service roads extending 23km will also be constructed along Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Streets, and three intersections with Algiers Street will be upgraded to signalised junctions. The project includes associated works such as rainwater drainage systems, traffic signs, road marking, and necessary protection works for road safety,” added Al Tayer.

The announcement comes following the completion and opening of all phases of the newly developed Airport Road that covers four junctions at Al Rashidiya, Nad Al Hamar, Marrakesh and Casablanca.

The project has significantly improved the traffic flow, saved transit time, and eased traffic congestion in the vicinity.

Tripoli Street

Further enhancing the traffic flow in the region, another key project is nearing completion.

Stretching for 12km, the widening of Tripoli Street from two to three lanes in each direction from the intersection of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road to Emirates Road will further spread the traffic flow.