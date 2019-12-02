From engineers to captain, flight was a first of its kind for the airline

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways released a video in celebration of the UAE’s 48th National Day Celebrations on Monday that chronicled a unique flight that took off from the airline’s hub in Abu Dhabi recently.

All staff from engineers to terminal operations, and flight dispatcher to captain and first officers were Emirati, in a first of its kind for the airline.

The journey begins with an Emirati Guest Services Agent welcoming travellers to check-in at Abu Dhabi International Airport, then cuts to the aircraft commanded by an all-Emirati flight crew, including Captain Adel Al Zubaidi, Senior First Officer Khalid Al Ali and First Officer Reem Al Nuaimi.